MonetaryUnit Hits Market Cap of $1.73 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 1% against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $7,893.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001203 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.73 or 0.00336939 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 238,300,564 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

