Monolith (TKN) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Monolith has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and $2,190.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00051522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00220294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00085926 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

