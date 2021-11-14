Mooncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.43 or 0.00424351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

