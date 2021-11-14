Moonriver Price Reaches $372.99 (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Moonriver has a market cap of $863.26 million and approximately $38.50 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $372.99 or 0.00582428 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00073817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00095764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,111.96 or 1.00110803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,499.40 or 0.07025817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,155,398 coins and its circulating supply is 2,314,417 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.