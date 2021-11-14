MoonSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $7.38 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $7.38 million and $809.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.00418112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,210,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,190,326 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

