MoonTrust Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 62.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. One MoonTrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $60,874.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonTrust has traded up 166% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00071132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00073945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00096022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,190.43 or 1.00249789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.75 or 0.07043128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MoonTrust Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars.

