More Coin Price Reaches $0.0568 on Top Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $113,518.06 and approximately $692.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

