Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 1,107.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $29,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 751,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,189,000 after purchasing an additional 645,613 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 625,071 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,004,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,368,000 after purchasing an additional 671,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLO stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

