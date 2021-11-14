Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Camping World worth $29,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 36.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,181 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Camping World by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of CWH stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.12.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.