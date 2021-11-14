Morgan Stanley Sells 2,179,735 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,179,735 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.52% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $29,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,097,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $48.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

