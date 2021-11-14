Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Morningstar worth $83,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after buying an additional 833,192 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,260,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Morningstar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $316.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.41 and a fifty-two week high of $323.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.22, for a total transaction of $2,316,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,126 shares of company stock worth $56,262,818. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

