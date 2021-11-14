MotaCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $322,313.94 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. MotaCoin has a market cap of $322,313.94 and $1,430.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,122,022 coins and its circulating supply is 54,490,625 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

