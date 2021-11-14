M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.98.

Shares of TD stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

