M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after buying an additional 291,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.91.

Shares of UNH opened at $458.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.