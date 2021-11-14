M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

Shares of PYPL opened at $208.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $183.54 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $244.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

