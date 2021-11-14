M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,070 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 445,222 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,163,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,444,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 324,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,945,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,303,000 after purchasing an additional 241,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 219,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 217,247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

