M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 65,894 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,894 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 247.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $38.69 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64.

