MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.43% of MSCI worth $190,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.14.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $652.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $635.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.86. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $669.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

