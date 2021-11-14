MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $110.67 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.99 or 0.00021963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $321.67 million and $110.67 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

