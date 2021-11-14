Myriad Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,672.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and $11,672.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 210.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 94.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,806,159,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

