Name Change Token (NCT) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $81,366.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00051896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00220296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00085887 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,108,561 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

