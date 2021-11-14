Namecoin (NMC) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $31.08 million and approximately $5,892.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00003243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,030.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $674.58 or 0.01037324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.49 or 0.00272936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.93 or 0.00256691 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00028549 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

