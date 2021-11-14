Nano Price Tops $5.71 on Major Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.71 or 0.00008894 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $760.21 million and approximately $26.25 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,149.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.48 or 0.07081109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00419545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.76 or 0.01033145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00086378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.00423848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.70 or 0.00273885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00260495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

