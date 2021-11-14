Nasdacoin (NSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,100.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $348,903.62 and approximately $9,100.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 130.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,410,109 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

