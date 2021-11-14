National Bank Financial Comments on Intact Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.82. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.21 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IFC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.09.

IFC stock opened at C$168.70 on Friday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$138.93 and a one year high of C$178.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$168.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.71 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.