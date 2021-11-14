National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Thursday.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

