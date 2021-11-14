National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.98.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.82. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -69.30%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

