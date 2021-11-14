National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,542 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $61.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

