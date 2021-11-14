National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 100,345.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

EYE has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

EYE stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

