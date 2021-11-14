Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Achieves $33.00 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $33.00 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00020639 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00015571 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,153,743 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

