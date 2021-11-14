Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Nelnet worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter worth $226,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nelnet stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 73.42, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

