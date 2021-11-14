NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,938 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of NeoGenomics worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $140,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEO. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of NEO opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 116.45 and a beta of 0.60. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

