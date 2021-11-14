Nerva Market Capitalization Hits $739,234.66 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Nerva has a total market cap of $739,234.66 and $1,306.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nerva has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00071437 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00051770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Nerva Profile

Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nerva Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.