Nerve Finance (NRV) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.66 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $7.66 million and $1.51 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nerve Finance has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nerve Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00051435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00220191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00086047 BTC.

About Nerve Finance

Nerve Finance is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerve Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerve Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.