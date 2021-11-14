Nestree (EGG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $344,347.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and $344,347.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,201.31 or 0.99756746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00049823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00038127 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.56 or 0.00589771 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,203,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

