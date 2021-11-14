NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTC:NLCP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. 14,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.01. NewLake Capital Partners has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLCP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NewLake Capital Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on NewLake Capital Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLake Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.