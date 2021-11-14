News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,656,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,430 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.62% of News worth $94,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,638 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth $89,005,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of News by 359.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,313,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,423 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth $36,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

