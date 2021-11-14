Nexo Hits Market Cap of $1.81 Billion (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $3.23 or 0.00005056 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $10.78 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00051435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00220191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00086047 BTC.

About Nexo

NEXO is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

