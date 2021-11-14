NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,149.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $662.76 or 0.01033145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.70 or 0.00273885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00260495 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00053422 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000905 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00028693 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

