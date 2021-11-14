NEXT (NEXT) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $882,855.93 and approximately $282.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00418503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000398 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

