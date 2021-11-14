NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167,467 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II were worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $21,780,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $9,900,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $2,059,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,008,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $990,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGCAU opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

