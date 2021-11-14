NFT Alley One Day Trading Volume Reaches $72,471.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Alley has a market cap of $157,101.45 and approximately $72,471.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00071419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00074376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00096187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,474.43 or 0.99770851 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,555.58 or 0.07049518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

