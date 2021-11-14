NFT Index Achieves Market Cap of $6.43 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. NFT Index has a market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $530.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for about $2,884.71 or 0.04383650 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00051770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00218119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

