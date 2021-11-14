NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $963,225.44 and $1,268.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $4,484.40 or 0.06811900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00051870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00218469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00086458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

MASK is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 215 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

