NFTX (NFTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $310,257.00

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $49.70 million and approximately $310,257.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for $122.93 or 0.00191629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00051514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00220799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00085921 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,286 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.