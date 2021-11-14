Nimiq One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.41 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $75.48 million and $1.41 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,030.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.62 or 0.07085312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $278.98 or 0.00429000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.58 or 0.01037324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00086225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.17 or 0.00421610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.49 or 0.00272936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.93 or 0.00256691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,188,347,704 coins and its circulating supply is 8,574,097,704 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.