Noir (NOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $134,883.65

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Noir has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $134,883.65 and approximately $261.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.02 or 0.00150417 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00017774 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.36 or 0.00479041 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00076484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,495,963 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

