Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Noodles & Company posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 526.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at about $1,459,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDLS opened at $11.79 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $538.69 million, a PE ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.