Nord Finance (NORD) Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.23 or 0.00008136 BTC on popular exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and $1.08 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00073985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00095644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,592.94 or 1.00407901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,516.14 or 0.07020211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,652 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

