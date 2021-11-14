Northern Trust Corp Has $9.77 Million Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.62% of Beazer Homes USA worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $669.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 13.58. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

